By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

More Immunities- The Plea Negotiations and Agreements Act of 2010

This Act was passed to provide for the introduction and implementation of plea negotiations and plea agreements inthe criminal justice system and the matters connected with or, incidental under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act as amended in 2012.

In this case, the State have been directed to re-open Chitotela’s case.

Chitotela was facing nine counts of corruption and was jointly charged with his wife.

This is the matter I suspect President Hichilema made passing reference to at his press conference to say; “I summoned ACC and directed them to reopen corruption case against a former minister.”

The deal signed by Chitotela with the ACCand DPP is lawful under the Plea Bargain Act which the DPP can invoke in circumstances where the State can not with certainty adduce evidence that may lead to a conviction.

Generally, if the DPP is 50 percent not certain of achieving a conviction, an arrest or prosecution must not take place.

In the UK the threshold is even higher-100 percent!

The current Labour Leader Sir Kurt Stammer when he was DPP raised the threshold to 101 percent!

In UK most cases result result in a conviction and that is why the High Court judgements in the UK are rarely appealed.

Another amendment of concern is one that gives law enforcement agencies powers to restrict or seize one’s assets on mere suspicion that they are proceeds of crime.

In the past and before 2012,the State needed to obtain a court conviction or prove in court that the property were indeed proceeds of crime.

So we may need to familiarize ourselves with the Plea and Negotiations Act of 2010 and the ACC amendment Act of 2012 for us to have a meaningful discourse on these matters.