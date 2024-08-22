Chiwempala in Chingola came to a stand still when President Hakainde Hichilema interacted with thousands of residents shortly after Commissioning a Newly constructed District Hospital in Chililabombwe which was preceeded by a Handover Ceremony of Konkola Copper Mines PLC to Vedanta Resources Limited.



Speaking during an interaction with the residents of Chingola, President Hichilema underscored the importance of keeping at bay the seemingly resurfacing of the unpopular and problematic former regime that caused untold miseries in the Mining Towns by close / striping out off KCM asserts through liquidation.

Dear Fellow citizens,



This afternoon, after the successful handover of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to Vedanta and the official opening of the new Chililabombwe District hospital, we took time to interact with fellow citizens at Chiwempala Grounds in Chingola during a public rally.



In our address we urged the people of the Copperbelt to take advantage of the opportunities that are opening up in the province with the opening of a number of mines.



Bwacha Tubombe



Thank you for the wonderful reception abena kopala!



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.