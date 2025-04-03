CHIWEMPALA STONE DEALERS RIOT OVER DENIED ACCESS TO PITS.



By Kunda Changwe Mahata



A group of stone dealers in Chiwempala, Chingola are rioting after being denied access to the stone pits.





The situation quickly escalated, with the dealers destroying shops and engaging in looting.



Eyewitnesses told iwave news reporter that the stone dealers, who have been relying on the pits for their livelihood, became unruly when they were barred from entering the area.





The dealers argued that they had been operating in the pits for years, providing income for themselves and their families.





Residents spoken to by IWAVE news reporters expressed sympathy for the stone dealers, stating that the government should reconsider its decision and allow them to continue operating in the pits.





The government’s decision to deny access to the pits has been met with widespread criticism, with many arguing that it will have devastating effects on the local economy.





The situation remains tense, with the stone dealers vowing to continue their protests until their demands are met.



CREDIT: iWave FM Radio