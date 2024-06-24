Chiwenga ex-wife’s leg amputated

Mary Mubaiwa, the ex-wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, recently underwent the amputation of her left leg due to severe health complications. Her condition, diagnosed with acute lymphoedema and recurring abscesses, had deteriorated to the point where gangrene necessitated the procedure, following unsuccessful attempts to save the limb.

This surgery follows a prior amputation of her right arm in September 2022. Mubaiwa’s health challenges have garnered significant attention, compounded by legal battles that restrict her from seeking medical treatment abroad due to her ongoing court cases, including charges of attempted murder.

Currently hospitalized at a private facility in Harare, Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, expressed profound distress over her client’s condition, acknowledging it as one of her most challenging cases. Mubaiwa’s mother, Helga, declined to comment, stating she was in church.

Throughout her legal proceedings, Mubaiwa has faced physical difficulties attending court, often arriving in an ambulance and experiencing health setbacks during hearings. Her trial, involving multiple charges, including the alleged attempt on Chiwenga’s life in 2019, has seen her struggle to participate fully due to her health.

In 2022, the High Court finalized Chiwenga’s divorce from Mubaiwa, noting he had traditionally terminated the marriage by presenting a symbolic payment of US$100. Chiwenga has since remarried Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi in a ceremony held at St Gerard Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare.

Mubaiwa’s ongoing health battle and legal saga highlight the complexities surrounding her situation, with hopes for eventual closure amid these challenging circumstances.