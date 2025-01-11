Chlöe Bailey Speaks On Burna Boy Romance Rumors

Singer and record producer Chlöe Bailey has opened up about romance rumors between her and Afrobeats giant Burna Boy.

In December last year, Chlöe Bailey and Burna Boy ignited speculation about a potential romance after they were seen getting cozy together in Burna’s home country of Nigeria.

The duo were spotted enjoying a night out in a club, with a widely circulated video showing them partying together.

At one point during the evening, Burna’s arm was seen draped over Bailey’s leg, fueling rumors of a growing connection between the two stars. Despite the public display of affection, none of the couples have denied or confirmed their love affair.

Chlöe Bailed made an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, January 8, 2024, to talk about her recent NAACP Image Awards nomination.

When the host asked whether or not Burna Boy would be her date for the event, she dodged the question, saying, “You’ll have to ask him.”

She also somewhat avoided the question about her trip to Lagos before saying, “Nigeria was so beautiful,” she said, making the hosts laugh. “I had the best time.” Asked about her relationship with Burna Boy, she said: “I’m a grown woman.”

She added that she had not heard rumors of Burna with another woman after she left Lagos, but she is okay with whatever Common Person crooner was doing without her.

“He’s a grown man…Just like I’m a grown woman,” she added and clarified that she was not bothered about dating publicly.

“Honestly, I don’t mind…I hate to say this, but it’s my life. It’s what I signed up for so I can only expect it. It’s just about how I handle it; how I handle myself. So I don’t think it should ever be pissy-ness towards the people who ask me,” she said.