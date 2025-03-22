CHOKLET SLAMS TODAY’S “TRASH LYRICS”: SAYS MUSIC NEVER MADE HIM RICH



Roy Kazembe, alias Choklet, a seasoned figure in Zambia’s entertainment scene, isn’t holding back when it comes to the state of today’s music. After over 20 years in the industry, the man behind hits like So Chabe, Chiliso, Mbwe Mbwe Mbwe, and Piece of Sky is calling out what he describes as “bubblegum lyrics” and morally hollow content dominating the airwaves.



“From deep down my heart, I would rate today’s music 80 percent lyrically poor and morally degrading,” Choklet told News Diggers.



He argues that unlike in the old days when songs were crafted to teach or inspire, today’s music leans heavily on bragging, intoxication, and sexual innuendo. “This is an era where if you do a clean song, it’s difficult to penetrate because it’s not arousing any controversy or sexuality,” he said.



Interestingly, despite his musical success, Choklet reveals that music has never been his bread and butter. “It’s more of a hobby than a career,” he admitted, adding that his real income has come from his work as a cartoonist and illustrator.





Choklet’s blunt take raises the question: Is today’s music losing its soul?



Credit : News Diggers