CHOLA KAPANSA EVARISTO DITCHES UPND, JOINS THE SOCIALIST PARTY

Mansa… Thursday January 9, 2025

Chola Kapansa, known by his stage name, Professor Pompwe Kalusa, has ditched the ruling UPND, and joined the Socialist Party.

The comedian has done numerous movies shown on Zambezi Magic. According to him, the UPND has no vision for the artistes in Zambia.

“Their campaign in 2021 was so cunning and enticing for us artists, that’s the reason we voted for them. But 3 years down the line, the only referral point of dipatcher from their campaign promises is CDF this, CDF that,” stated Kapansa.

“After going through the SP manifesto, I am convinced beyond measure that Zambia’s only hope now lies in the four pillars, that is Education, Health, Agriculture, Housing/ Sanitation under the able leadership of Dr Fred M’membe.”

He was received by SP Luapula Province Mobilisation Chairperson EVARISTO NSWIMA.