CHOMA DOCTOR WHO WAS FOUND DEAD IN HIS HOUSE TO BE BURIED THIS SUNDAY

Late Dr. Akakulubelwa Mubita of the Choma General Hospital will be put to rest Sunday at Mawagali in a procession to start with a Doctors’ Professional Service at the local Nursing School Hall at 09:45 Hours.

Dr. Mubita was found dead in his house on Tuesday in unclear circumstances.

Byta FM can confirm that they will be a professional service – which is exclusive to doctors and family members and will be followed by a send-off mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 13:00 hours.

His burial is scheduled for 14:00 Hours at Mawagali.