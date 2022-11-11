CHOMA FARMERS UPSET OVER 40 MEMBER COOPERATIVE GETTING 2 FISP PACKS

By Naomie Ushibantu

Some irate farmers belonging to Choolwe Mbantu Cooperative in Choma District have expressed disappointment at the number of Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) packs being given per cooperative.

Speaking on Thursday, Loveness Shaluwe Secretary of the cooperative says farming is the only way for a sustainable life considering that most farmers have out grown the age of finding employment.

Shaluwe says Southern Province has the largest population of Farmers and this reduction of inputs will negatively affect the Agriculture sector in terms of productivity.

She says it is unfair for a cooperative to be given two Packs to share amongst 40 people in the cooperative.

And cooperative Chairperson Hitler Simwami says there is need to explain to the farmers what has caused this change in distribution considering that all the members met the requirements.

A ministerial statement was given in parliament stating that a One Pack of FISP inputs consists of 6 by 50kgs of Fertilizer, 1by 10 kgs Maize seed and 1 by 25 kgs of groundnut seed or Soyabean seed.