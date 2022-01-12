CHOMA MAN CHARGED WITH INCEST DESCRIBES CHARGE AS TABOO

The director of public prosecution has nodded trial for a father charged with incest after appearing in court for six months without taking plea.

This is in a matter where Patson Lweendo stands charged with one count of incest,

contrary to the laws of Zambia, the charge he pleaded innocent to when he appeared for plea before Resident Magistrate Selia Kanunka.

the accused person has however Described the charge slapped against him as a taboo.

