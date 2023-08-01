CHOMA MAN KILLS OWN BROTHER

Police in Choma have arrested Denmark Sikumba, 37, for stabbing to death his young brother,Michelo Miyanda, 27, of Pemba District in Southern Province after a misunderstanding.

Zambia Police Service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga in a statement said that the incident occurred on 30th July, 2023 at around 23:30 hours at the suspects house in Mwapona Compound in Choma.

Hamoonga says brief facts of the matter are that the deceased had travelled from Pemba to Choma on 29th July, 2023 to visit his elder brother.

He says on 30th July, 2023 at around 15:00 hours, the duo went for a drinking spree within Mwapona Compound.

Hamoonga at around 23:00 hours, they went back home whilst quarreling and later started fighting inside the suspects house.

He says afterwards, the wife to the deceased head noise in the house and immediately went out, called for help from neighbours and Police officers at Mwapona Police Post.

Hamoonga says later, Police Officers rushed to the crime scene where they found the deceased lying lifeless on the floor in a pool of blood.

He says after physical inspection, the deceased body was found with a deep cut on the right thigh and it was deposited in Choma General Hospital Mortuary awaiting Post-mortem and burial.