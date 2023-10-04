CHOMA MOB BURIES UPCOMING SHOPPING MALL FOUNDATION

AN angry mob of Marketeers from Choma’s Makalanguzu Market have buried a foundation of a suspected Shopping Complex for fear of being displaced at the instruction of area Councilor, Dunbar Muchimba.

The mob was also seen sweeping away the lime-like marks used to apportion and demarcate the area.

One of the traders Leon Mudenda, who spoke to a Byta FM News team that rushed to the scene, vented that an investor from Lusaka could have been allocated the space by the Zambia Railways, who are the owners of the said portion.

Mudenda complained that the move is in bad faith as it will mean the traders will have no space to conduct business.

Meanwhile, Sikalundu Ward Councilor, Dumbar Muchimba, wondered how the Zambia Railways could allegedly allow a private investor to carry out construction on the site in question.

He revealed that in the past, the Choma Municipal Council has offered to buy the said piece of land to pave way for construction of modern market shelters, but the proposal was turned down.

Muchimba questioned how an individual bought the piece of land without any advert from the Zambia Rails Limited, hence instructing the marketeers to bury the foundation, vowing that no one will be allowed to displace the people from the trading area.

Efforts to establish contact with the Zambia Railways are still ongoing.

©️ Byta FM Zambia