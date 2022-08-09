MBABALA CONSTITUENCY GETS PART OF IT’S SHARE

By Michael Nyumbu

The Choma Municipal Council has handed over a cheque worth K480, 000 to 12 clubs out of 36 who have been approved for empowerment under Grant, Youth and Women’s projects in Mbabala Constituency.

Speaking during the hand over Monday evening in Chilalantambo area, Choma Mayor, Javen Simooloka stated that government is working tirelessly to fulfillment all campaign promises to better the lives of people across the country.

Simooloka explained that government understands the need to tackle poverty at household level in communities if the country is to progress.

The Mayor also cautioned beneficiaries of the funds against misappropriation of the money.

And Mbabala Member of Parliament, Joseph Musanje, praised government for releasing the funds, stating that the United Party for National Development-UPND will be in power for a long time.

Musanje noted that President Hakainde Hichilema is on a serious mission to change people’s livelihoods through economic development.