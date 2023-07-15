CHOMA POLICE ARREST WOMAN

…. for murdering her Husband after a fight

July 15, 2023

Police in Choma at Shampande police post have arrested and charged F/ Namukolo Maliki aged 23 for murdering her Husband Muyuni Mwanajiti Mabbolobbolo aged 35.

This was after police received a report of murder on July 14, 2023 at 15:45 hours. The incident occurred on July 14, 2023 at around 13:00 hours in Shampande compound of Choma where F/Claudy Mwaanga aged 43 of new Kalundu area reported that her young brother M/Muyuni Mwanajiti Mabbolobbolo aged 35 of Shampande compound was murdered by his wife Namukolo Maliki aged 23 of the same abode after a marital dispute. The deceased sustained a deep cut on the chest as a knife is alleged to have been used in the act.

Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased had given the wife K490 to keep as transport money as they were supposed to shift to Sikalongo Secondary School where the deceased was transferred to work as a general worker from Shampande school .Then at around 06:00 hours the deceased left home and came back around 13:00 hours and appeared to be drunk. He then demanded for the money from the wife but she refused and that’s how he started beating the wife, the neighbour F/Loveness Mulyokela aged 33 heard the noise and rushed there. She then got their 3 month old baby who was crying, the deceased then picked up a knife and wanted to stab the wife but the wife challenged him and was stabbed in the chest instead.

Police visited the scene of crime and recovered a knife allegedly used in the commission of the crime. The body of the deceased has since been deposited in Choma general hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON