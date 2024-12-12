CHOMA POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR SWINDLING MOBILE MONEY AGENTS



A Choma-based police officer, identified as Constable Newton Phiri, has been arrested for swindling three mobile money agents of funds totaling K8,280.



He is said to have obtained the money by false pretenses, telling the agents to deposit the sum in his account when he had no corresponding cash on him.



The victims are 26-year-old Hest Kabunda from Chandamali, who lost K4,350; Jairos Mwansa, aged 21, of New Kabanana compound, who was swindled of K2,230; and Mutinta Muyuba, 25, of Macha Road Compound, who had her K1,750 taken.



The incident occurred between 10:00 hours and 14:00 hours on 6th December 2024, with the mobile money agents operating from Maamba Station and Makalanguzu market, respectively.



Southern Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka notes in a statement released to Byta FM News that after the ordeal, Phiri played tricks on them and managed to elude them without giving them cash.



Daka updates that later on that day, Kabunda managed to trace the delinquent officer and brought him to Choma Police, where they also found Mwansa opening a docket against him for similarly obtaining money.



Later, Muyuba also came in and reported that Phiri had falsely obtained money from her and disappeared.



Daka says the police officer has been officially charged and arrested for three counts of theft, contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.







BYTA FM