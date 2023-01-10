CHOMA RESIDENTS INSIST THEY WANT ‘MY HOME TOWN’ BACK IN ZAMBIA

By Womba Kasela

Calls by some Choma residents appealing to My Home Town-MHT Organisation to rescind its decision to suspend operations in the country have continued.

James Mooli, who is Chairperson for the “WE STILL NEED MY HOME TOWN IN ZAMBIA” movement has since mandated government to intervene to ensure the organization remains in the country.

Mooli notes that MHT organization brought tremendous development to the district such as the rehabilitation of the hospital road which will benefit community members.

Speaking during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, the movement Chairperson added that Choma and the rest of the country still need James Ndambo and his organization to continue fostering development.

Speaking at the same briefing, movement organizer, Sam Mukubi, stated that the suspension of activities by MHT has also affected business communities in the district who profited from its numerous undertakings.

Mukubi appealed to traditional leaders and other stakeholders to also intervene and liaise with MHT to rescind its decision.

