CHOMA RESIDENTS SLEEP IN QUEUES FOR ZNS MEALIE MEAL

Some residents of Choma district continue to sleep in queues at the Zambia National Service (ZNS) shop in the town center for a chance to buy a bag of mealie meal.

A check by Byta FM News after midnight on Tuesday found people sleeping and covered in blankets, with others warming themselves by braziers.

Esther Mudenda, a resident of Zambia Compound, said she resorted to sleeping at the shop to easily access what she termed as cheap mealie meal, as she cannot afford other brands which are comparatively costly.

Meanwhile, Bruno Sialubono from Mwapona Compound, who was found at the shop at 2:00 AM, said people have made several appeals for more stores to stock the ZNS mealie meal brand, a request yet to be fulfilled.

Sialubono stated that if the situation persists, many small-scale farmers will be affected as they will not focus on cultivating their fields with the rainy season approaching.

