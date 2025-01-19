CHOMA RESIDENTS URGE MP MWEETWA NOT TO RECONTEST IN 2026

Two residents of Choma Central Constituency have advised their Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa, not to recontest his position in 2026 to pave the way for someone who may have the interest of the area’s development.

This is in reaction to Mweetwa’s utterances during a funeral gathering last week in Choma, where he indicated that he is not clear when he will cease to be a Member of Parliament.

He went on to endorse Vitaris Masopo as one who would take over from him as Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament.

Speaking in an interview with Byta FM News, William Mudenda from Chandamali Compound suggested that if President Hakainde Hichilema still wants Mweetwa in his cabinet if he wins in 2026, he should be nominated.

Mudenda said people in the constituency will not tolerate a person being imposed on them, accusing Mweetwa of lack of aggressiveness and seriousness in developing Choma since he first took office in 2011.

Another Choma resident, Most Mweene, said the constituency needs a leader who is intentional towards achieving development.

Mweene regretted that despite being a Provincial Capital, Choma still lags in development, coupled with poor roads and infrastructure.

He added that Choma has few employment opportunities, causing a number of young people to have nothing meaningful to do.

