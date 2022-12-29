CHOMA RETIREES IN SEVERE STARVATION – KUKUBULA

By Nandi Nthani

Zambia National Pension Association Choma District Chairperson, Chiholyonga Kukubula, has appealed to government to look into the challenges facing retirees in the Southern Province Capital.

Kukubula tells Byta FM News in an interview that retirees in Choma want government to look into their dilemma and pay them their long service bonuses, leave days benefits and repatriation benefits among other monies owed.

He laments that retirees in the district are living in poverty and severe starvation, hence calling on government to consider their needs.

Kukubula says government has been assuring retirees that it will give them their money since August this year but nothing has been done towards the pronouncements.

Meanwhile, Southern Province United Party for National Development-UPND Chairperson, Billiard Makwembo, has challenged retirees complaining of not receiving their dues to submit their names to relevant authorities.

Makwembo says information reaching him suggests that retirees in the province are being paid their retirement benefits.