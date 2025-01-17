BREAKING NEWS…



CHONGWE COUNCIL SUSPENDED FOR LAND ‘THEFT’



Elias Limwanya



The Chongwe District Council, Land Administration, has been suspended for alleged illegal land allocation and failure to follow procedure in the area.



Announcing the development on Thursday, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Sylvia Masebo, says the Commission of Lands, under her ministry, will be in charge during the period of suspension.



Ms. Masebo has since urged all councils in the country, to behave themselves when dealing with land matters, adding that the immediate suspension, is a warning.





The suspension comes amid numerous complaints involving the Council over land disputes and bribes when allocating land in Chongwe.

#theofficialstoryteller