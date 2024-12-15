CHONGWE MAN ATTEMPTS TO TAKE OWN LIFE AFTER BEATING PUPIL GIRLFRIEND AND FORCING HER TO DRINK PESTICIDE

A 16-YEAR-OLD Grade 11 pupil and her 28-year-old boyfriend are nursing internal injuries following a botched suicide orchestrated by the man after the girl decided to end the relationship.

The teenager and her former lover were admitted for four days to Chongwe Hospital before they were discharged on Friday.

The incident happened when the girl decided to break off the relationship of two years with her boyfriend, identified as Isaac Chungu, because she wanted to concentrate on her education.

Outraged by the decision, Chungu allegedly beat the girl and forced her to drink a pesticide, which he later also consumed.

It is alleged that Chungu started stalking the juvenile until the fateful day when he saw her going home after running an errand.

He compelled her to follow him to a secluded place, where he started strangulating her before forcing her to drink the pesticide.

CREDIT: ZDM