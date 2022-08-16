CHONGWE MAN EXPLAINS WHY HE RAPED HIS BEST FRIEND’S WIFE.

A 36 year old man today told the police that he was on Sunday forced to rape his friend’s 31-year-old wife of Chongwe District in Lusaka Province because she is attractive and beautiful.

Narrating to police officers this afternoon, the rapist said he has been proposing to his friend’s wife for the past 18 months but she has been turning down the proposal. “I am sorry, I raped the woman because she is very attractive, am really sorry for what I did”, he said.

The raped woman said she has been left traumatised after being raped in her matrimonial home by her husband’s friend after he left for work.

The victim narrated that her husband left for work on Thursday around 11:30 hours in the morning when his friend suddenly went to his house, and found his friend`s wife alone, It was at this point that he took advantage of the situation and forced himself on her in the living room.

-Zambian Accurate Information

