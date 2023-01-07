CHONGWE MUNICIPAL COUNCIL ADOPTS K110, 345, 262.47 BUDGET FOR 2023.

Chongwe Municipal Council has proposed the adoption of an estimated budget of K110, 345, 262.47 for the 2023 Budget.

This came to light during the last Special Council meeting which was held on 22nd December, 2022 in the Council Chamber.

A total of K28,300,000.00 has been allocated to Constituency Development Fund while K32,107,127.00 for Economic and Business development representing 26 and 29 percent of the total estimated budget respectively.



Further a total of K14,732,547.00 has been proposed for management and support services while K10,404,275.00 towards Local governance, representing 13 and 9 percent respectively.



Meanwhile K8,065,334.00 has been proposed towards Public Health and Environmental Protection,K6,876,362.00 towards the Integrated Development Plan representing 7 and 6 Percentages respectively.



The Public Order and Safety programs have a proposed allocation of K3,716,019.00 while Recreation, Culture and Religion have a proposed allocation of K3,049,085.00 each representing 3 percent respectively.



Resource Mobilization and Management Programs has an allocation of K1,416,805.00,

Education and Skills Development have been allocated a sum of K966,963.00 while Housing and Community Amenities has a proposed allocation of K710,744.00 each representing 1 percent respectively.



Lastly the budget Estimates for Commercial Ventures for the year 2023 amount to K3,019,352.00.

The proposed budget will focus on implementing the programs set out in the Integrated Development Plan -IDP for 2020-2030.

The Key programs include solid waste management, rural water supply and sanitation, provision of community amenities, development of road infrastructure and cross-cutting issues among others.



Implementation of the IDP programs at local level will in turn contribute to meeting the development outcomes of the 8th National Development Plan and ultimately contribute to the attainment of the Vision 2030 for the Local Authority that is to become “a middle income nation by the year 2030.

Issued by

Cecilia Mukonkela Musonda (Mrs)

Public Relations Officer

Chongwe Municipal Council