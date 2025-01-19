CHONGWE PLANNING AUTHORITY SUSPENDED



January 18, 2025



The Chongwe Municipal Council has been suspended as a Planning Authority with immediate effect.



This is barely two days after the Ministry of Lands suspended the land agency for the Council.





Local Government and Rural Development Minister GARY NKOMBO says the decision to suspend the Council as planning authority follows a recommendations by the Lusaka Provincial Planning Authority that cited its failure to fulfil its planning obligations.





Mr. NKOMBO says this is in pursuant with sub-section 2 and 3 of the urban and planning Act number 3 of 2015.



He says the law empowers him as Minister to suspend a Local planning Authority’s appointment if it falls to perform its functions.



Mr. NKOMBO has warned that the suspension serves as a measure to address the shortcomings at Chongwe Municipal Council.





Following the development, the LUSAKA Province Planning Authority will assume the functions of the Local Planning Authority to ensure compliance.





This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC News in Lusaka today by Permanent Secretary Technical Services NICHOLAS PHIRI.