CHOOSE NEW LEADERS WITHIN 60 DAYS OR I DEREGISTER YOUR PARTY – Chief Registrar Of Societies

CHOOSE NEW LEADERS WITHIN 60 DAYS OR I DEREGISTER YOUR PARTY – MHENDE

CHIEF Registrar of Societies, Thandiwe Mhende, has directed all political parties in the country to hold intra-party elections within the next 60 days to fill up vacancies in positions.

In a notice to Political Parties, Mhende says Article 60 (2) of Zambia’s Constitution has provided standards of what constitutes such an institution, with free and fair intra-party elections highlighted therein.

Mhende adds that in accordance with a directive by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security in Gazette No. 592 of 9th May, 2023, her office will ensure that all registered societies in Zambia are compliant with the country’s Constitution.

She further highlights that where an elected party office bearer resigns, dies or no longer holds a certain position, her office shall ensure that the society holds elections to select leaders.

Mhende has stated the need for all political parties in the country to uphold the constitutional standard of having representation across all 10 provinces of Zambia.

She has directed all political parties that already held conventions to elect office bearers and whose tenure is yet to expire, to submit to the Registrar the necessary documentation in that regard.