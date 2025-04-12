Chris Appleton says he’d have s333x with Khloé Kardashian despite being gay

Chris Appleton, the celebrity hairstylist known for working with Kim Kardashian, stirred up buzz when he playfully entertained the idea of getting intimate with Khloé Kardashian, calling her “super hot” and “hard to turn down.”

Outside the popular West Hollywood restaurant Craig’s, Appleton responded to a recent spicy confession made by Khloé during the season finale of The Kardashians, where she openly declared she would “f* the s* out of Chris Appleton” if given the chance, even admitting she wasn’t sure if the feeling was mutual.

When asked about her comment, Appleton, who is openly gay, surprised fans by saying he’d be open to it. “She’s hot, she’s funny, and we always have a great time together,” he said, not ruling out the possibility of taking their friendship into unexpected territory.

He even cheekily told Khloé to “call him” if she ever wanted a “blowout,” throwing a double entendre into the mix. While their different orientations suggest an actual romantic relationship may be unlikely, Khloé has made it clear she’s open to unconventional partnerships.’

During the episode, she floated the idea of marrying Appleton for companionship while keeping their romantic options open, a sentiment that echoes her February posts about being open to a “lavender marriage,” a term for a union between a gay and straight person for social or practical reasons.

As unconventional as it sounds, Chris and Khloé’s friendship continues to turn heads and maybe, just maybe, wedding bells and “spouses with benefits” aren’t entirely off the table.