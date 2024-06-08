Chris Brown, Davido Release Trendy Video For New Hit Single

Chris Brown and superstar, Davido, are trending with a new video released for their joint single Hmmm, a record on Chris’ 11:11 album.

The YouTube visual is inching close to a million views 24 hours after it was released. The black-and-white video is directed by Travis Colbert and is rated as a masterpiece.

With a solid production, the track has already been endorsed by fans and the video will only boost its popularity as it comes with captivating choreography.

Chris Brown and Davido had previously collaborated on songs like Sensational, Blow My Mind, and Shopping Spree. In March this year, the duo was adjudged the Outstanding Group or (Collaboration) for their hit single Sensational released in October 2023.

Sensational since its premiere attracted positive reviews from fans and ranked 71 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, at the time. It merged pop and Afrobeats as both artiste displayed their proficiency in the soothing rhythm.

Chris Brown brought on his captivating footwork and body moves in the official video of Sensational which also attracted thousands of hits online.

“Magnificent”, “Phenomenal”, and “Timeless,” was how some fans described the song following the reunion of the two show-stoppers. The NAACP award complemented the many endorsements the single had received since 2023.

In 2019 Davido featured Brown on Blow My Mind which went viral with the video recording millions of views. That same year, the superstars worked on the song Lower Body before releasing Shopping Spree in 2020. The collaboration on Sensational in 2023 was more or less a consolidation of the existing bond between the unstoppable music talents. Fans will keep their fingers crossed to see what surprises the trendy video for Hmmm brings on board