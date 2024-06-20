Chris Brown Gets Stuck While Suspending In The Air During A Concert

Avideo of Chris Brown singing Under the Influence while hanging in mid-air at a recent performance has gone viral.

The Grammy winner was left perplexed when the production tech at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for his 11:11 tour on Wednesday, when a performance stunt went awry and left the performer gliding across the stage on a wire.

A ladder was set up to help Brown descend to the stage after he repeatedly signaled to the backstage staff for assistance while he floated above it, appearing irritated.

The contentious rapper was seen hanging from the ceiling in a fan video as his suspension wires broke during his performance of his 2019 hit song.

In one video, he was heard singing and subtly trying to get the attention of the team.

Chris Brown continued to perform for several minutes while he hovered over the arena, waiting for help to arrive.

A later video shows that staff eventually showed up on stage with a big ladder to assist the 35-year-old R&B singer in getting down.

He unhooked the suspension cables and descended to the stage, still performing.

Chris seemed agitated after landing, possibly yelling at a staff member backstage before carrying on with his act.

The With You singer admitted to the audience that he was upset but handled things civilly, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Brown, who started his 11:11 tour last week, has faced criticism lately because of his contentious former performances.

During his concert in Manchester, England, in March 2023 Chris Brown caught attention when he was spotted seducing Natalia Zoppa the star of “Love Island,” and grabbed her neck during a performance.

Some viewers described the action as “aggressive,” saying the reality star appeared horrified.