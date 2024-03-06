Chris Brown risks losing home over $2.1 million unpaid Popeyes chicken loan

American singer Chris Brown has found himself in fresh controversy, after revelations that he could lose his property over a US$2.1million debt he owes to a bank after an investment he made in a fast food outlet.

Last year, the City National Bank in Georgia filed a lawsuit against Brown and others, including fellow singer/producer, The Dream, after they reportedly failed to honour a loan they took to purchase two Popeye’s restaurants.

However, BNN has reported a Los Angeles court has now ordered the R&B star to settle his $2,140,901.74 bill.

Per documents obtained by the publication, Breezy has 30 days to respond to the judgement, or else he will have to give up his possessions as an alternative to not paying up.

“This court may order that a writ of execution or other enforcement may issue. Your wages, money, and property could be taken without further warning from the court,” the filing states.

“If enforcement procedures have already been issued, the property levied on will not be distributed until 30 days after you are served with this notice.”

According to court documents seen by BNN, the bank had made several attempts to recover its monies since 2018 to no avail.

“As of February 17, 2023, Borrower and Guarantors owe $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest,” reads the lawsuit. Daily Mast