Chris Brown is accused of allegedly raping a woman on a yacht parked at Diddy’s Star Island home.

A TMZ report claims according to a new $20 million lawsuit, singer is being sued by a Jane Doe who says she’s a professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artiste.

The Jane Doe claims Chris went from being friendly to raping her, in a matter of minutes.

According to the suit, the woman claims Chris grabbed the phone of a friend she was Face Timing and urged her to come to Diddy’s home on Miami’s Star Island.

When she arrived there on December 30, 2020, the woman claims Chris approached her and asked her if she wanted a drink, motioning her toward the kitchen area on the yacht.

In the docs, the woman claims Chris closed the bedroom door, she said she mumbled for him stop, but he persisted and raped her.

The woman claims Chris ejaculated inside her, jumped up and announced he was “done.”

She claims Chris texted her the next day and demanded she take Plan B. Although she was distraught, she claims she did exactly that.

She is suing Chris Brown for $20 million in damages; claiming the alleged rape is causing her severe emotional distress.