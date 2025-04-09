Chris Brown Warns Fans Not To Wear Red Bandanas To His Shows

Ahead of his upcoming summer tour, Chris Brown has told his fans not to wear red bandanas to his scheduled live shows.

Later this year, the singer will embark on an expedition in the UK, Europe, and North America for his ‘Breezy Bowl XX’, marking two decades of his influence in the music industry.

In a recent Instagram post, he wrote: “I see a lot of the fans collectively telling team breezy to wear red bandannas to the concert, I would highly advise yall to NOT do that!”

“Just get brown bandannas so yall won’t run into any problems. I don’t want people to get the wrong impression and promote the wrong thing!… Yall know I’ m Bris Breezy but we promoting positivity on this tour! thank you and I love yall,” he added.

The Sensational performer did not explain the consequences of fans wearing red Bandanas, but sources say a red bandana is associated with a group known as the ‘Bloods gang’, which uses the symbol. Chris Brown is said to have been a member of the gang.