Chris Brown’s alleged “history of violence” to be explored in new documentary

Investigation Discovery (ID) is set to launch its third annual No Excuse for Abuse campaign with the premiere of the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence on October 27.

The film explores the tumultuous two-decade career of the chart-topping American star, delving into his extensive history of legal troubles, which began with his arrest for assaulting former girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

Despite the singer’s significant musical talent, the documentary raises questions about “how an artist with such a record” can sustain his superstar status and retain a devoted fan base.

“Chris Brown’s an amazing and talented musician, but let’s call a thing a thing. He’s an abuser of women. Consistently, unapologetically,” states a voiceover in the teaser trailer, indicating the film’s critical examination of Brown’s alleged offstage aggression, which includes intimate partner violence and sexual assault allegations.

A new accuser, whose identity is concealed, will also present their story in the documentary.

Following the premiere, The View co-host Sunny Hostin will facilitate a discussion with experts and advocates focusing on intimate partner violence, emphasizing the importance of awareness and advocacy in addressing this pervasive issue. Hostin expressed her personal connection to the topic, stating, “Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me… The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society.”

The release of the Brown’s documentary coincides with the recent arrest of fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces serious charges including s£x trafficking and racketeering. Combs is also the subject of an upcoming ID docuseries scheduled for 2025.

Chris Brown: A History of Violence lliw look at the impact of a cycle of abuse that began in the artist’s childhood, featuring expert commentary and personal accounts from survivors of violence.

The producers aim to shed light on the psychological ramifications of abuse and the enduring effects on victims.