CHRIS MALL VISITS FORMER FIRST LADY MAMA ESTHER LUNGU AT IBEX RESIDENCE FOR SOLIDARITY

Munali strongman and Socialist Party member Chrispin Chiinda popularly known as Chris Mall was this morning in Ibex to offer solidarity to former First lady Mama Esther Lungu.

Chiinda encouraged the former First Lady to remain strong as nothing is permanent under the sun, “this is a passing phase and I encourage you to remain strong.”

Chris Mall who was in the company of Munali SP Vice Chairperson Natasha Kangwa also met former Munali MP and PF Deputy SG madam Mumbi Phiri in Ibex.