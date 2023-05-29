CHRIS ZUMANI DETAINED AT WOODLANDS POLICE STATION



Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba is at Woodlands Police Station to see Chris Zumani Zimba.



The Police officers from Police Service Headquarters swung into action and picked former State House Special Advisor to President Edgar Lungu, Christooher Zumani Zimba from his farm in Chongwe.



It is understood that the Police are alleging the offence of terrorism under Section 25 of the Anti-Terrorism and Non-Proliferation Act of 2018.

The Offence is a capital offence.

Section 25 states that; a person who possesses an article for a purpose connected

with the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism

or proliferation commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to

imprisonment for life.”

Nakacinda disclosed the following:

NAKACINDA EXPOSES TO ARREST KAMPYONGO, FORMER OP BOSS AND OTHERS

LUSAKA- Wednesday, 24th May 2023(Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, and Chairperson of Information and Publicity, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has exposed a dirty schemes to implicate former Government officials for the alleged cases of gassing.

He says this is part of the extensive destabilization programme plotted against the Patriotic Front and its leaders.

In the scheme, Nakacinda disclosed that Police have since arrested Menyani Banda and Given Phiri.

The duo who are under detention are being forced to link former State House Special Assistant of Politics, Christopher Zumani Zimba, former Minister of Home Affairs and Shiwangandu Member of Parliament, Hon. Steven Kampyongo and former Deputy Director General of Intelligence, Mrs. Mwenya.

Nakacinda stated that this is part of the plot to target former President, Edgar Lungu and senior members of the Patriotic Front.

And Nakacinda dstated that the scheme was to divert attention of Zambians from critical issues affecting the country.