Chrisean Rock has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and is facing extradition to Oklahoma following her recent arrest on a felony fugitive warrant.

The reality TV personality was arrested on June 10 at the Van Nuys West Courthouse in Los Angeles over a warrant issued from Oklahoma.

Initial reports from TMZ revealed that Rock was wanted in Oklahoma for charges including “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute” and “possession of a controlled dangerous substance,” stemming from a February 18, 2022 arrest.

Rock was booked on Thursday, June 13, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on a felony charge. Her booking record indicated “NO BAIL” and provided no information about her release date. Later in the day, the felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

On Monday, June 17, Rock was sentenced to 30 days in jail. She is currently detained at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California.

The record still indicates her hold by Oklahoma authorities, pending her extradition after serving her sentence in California.

After her 30-day sentence in California, Rock will be extradited to Oklahoma to face charges there.

In Oklahoma, she pleaded not guilty on October 7th, 2022, and on March 15th, 2023. Her sentencing was deferred for four years. She was also ordered to pay court fees, serve 120 hours of community service, and be placed on supervised probation.