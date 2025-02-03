CHRISPIN CHIINDA CALLS FOR PEACE AS ZAMBIA GOES TO THE POLLS NEXT YEAR.



Munali aspiring member of parliament Chrispin Chiinda has emphasized the need to preserve peace and unity ahead of next year’s ‘crucial’ elections.





Chiinda says the 2026 elections present the people of Munali an opportunity to vote for the desired change in the constituency.



Speaking he met with church leadership at the New Apostolic Church Ibex Hill congregation on Sunday afternoon after a “guest service”, Chiinda called on the clergy to promote peace and unity in their sermons.





Chiinda who has partnered with various church denominations in addressing community concerns asked the leadership of the New Apostolic to pray for politicians as Zambia goes to the polls in 2026.





He said the role of the church in Zambia’s democratic governance cannot be overemphasized.





The aspiring parliamenterian further said the fact that the church attendes to hundreds of people, and their role in the peacebuilding of the country is crucial.