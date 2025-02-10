Chrispin Chiinda Calls for Youth Inclusion in Zambia’s Political Leadership



Munali 2026 aspiring Member of Parliament, Chrispin Chiinda, has emphasized the need for increased youth participation in Zambia’s political leadership.





His remarks came after a courtesy visit from Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu, during which they discussed the role of young leaders in shaping the nation’s future.





Chiinda expressed concern over the continued dominance of the same political figures, arguing that Zambia requires fresh, innovative leadership to address socio-economic challenges effectively.



He stated that the exclusion of young minds from governance structures has slowed down progress, making it imperative for emerging leaders to step forward and take active roles in decision-making.





“The time for recycled leadership is over. Young people must rise, challenge outdated systems, and bring solutions that will create jobs, improve service delivery, and restore public trust in governance,” Chiinda said.



He stressed that political leadership should be inclusive and reflective of Zambia’s diverse and youthful population.





He further urged professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders to actively participate in national development, stating that leadership is not about age but about vision, integrity, and commitment to serving the people.



He called for a shift in mindset, encouraging young individuals to engage in politics with the goal of transforming the country





Chiinda’s statements highlight a growing call for generational change in Zambia’s political sphere.





As the 2026 elections approach, his message resonates with many who believe that a new wave of leadership is essential for national progress.



February 9, 2025

©️ Kumwesu