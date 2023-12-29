Christian civil society has noted several irregularities and anomalies in the DRC’s 2023 General Elections

ILLEGITIMATE RESULTS: CENCO-ECC Observation Mission Notes Several Irregularities In Electoral Process That Affects Legitimacy Of Results

The Christian civil society, CENCO-ECC Electoral Observation Mission (EOM).

The CENCO-ECC’s EOM has in its preliminary report of the elections indicate that one candidate, Moise Katumbi, has managed to amass more than half of the votes.

However, the CENCO-ECC note that the legitimacy of the results so far published remains in great doubt due to the various anomalies that characterized the voting and counting of ballots.

The CENCO-ECC have listed a lengthy list of irregularities that have affected the electoral process and compromises the legitimacy of the results.

Therefore, the CENCO-ECC advises the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI), Constitutional Court and other judicial bodies to carefully consider these findings and requests for a more responsible proclamation of the results, taking into account the impact of these irregularities on the various ballots.

Opposition candidates including Martin Fayulu and Moïse Katumbi have so far contested the results announced by CENI and call for the elections to be cancelled.-DRC News Today