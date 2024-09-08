CHRISTIANITY DYING IN EUROPE



Church buildings are empty and being turned for other activities, according to CBN News.



Our view on this story:



But this is not the case with Africa. In Zambia for instance, there is a machrooming of Churches. There are actually no shelters to accommodate church service gatherings.



Leaders of churches are opting to rent buildings to host services. It looks to be a big business in Zambia.



Clergymen are especially from west Africa are migrating to Zambia to setup Churches. It looks to be an easy and fast business to grow.



The country, Zambia itself was declared a Christian Nation by one of the country’s president who ruled it between 1991 and 2001. On whether the country we mean it’s people is really Christian or religious it’s a topic to be debated.



The question however begging answers is why is it that despite our Christianity dedications or declaration we remain one of the most hungry countries in the world?



Zambian Eye, 7th September 2024.