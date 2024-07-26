CHRIZOSTER PHIRI APPLUADES THE RE-OPENING OF MULUNGUSHI TEXTILES.



Kabwe Central MP Hon. Chrizoster “Nankoko” Halwiindi Phiri has extended her warm gratitude to the 7th Republican President of Zambia Dr. Hakainde Hichilema for considering the re-opening of Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe.

With this development many Youths will be employed thereby increasing Job opportunities .

This good news has exhilarated the Youths of Kabwe as the re-opening will give a New Dawn to many families.

Iam excited that the UPND government is responding positively to my request made in Parliament to consider re-opening the textiles, for this has been the dream of good people of Kabwe.