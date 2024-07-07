CHURCH AND GOVERNMENT ARE NOT COMPETITORS BUT COMPLEMENTARY ENTITIES SERVING THE SAME COMMUNITIES – HH

President Hichilema writes….

We are deeply honored to be part of the celebrations marking 125 years of the Reformed Church in Zambia, held at the Lusaka Showgrounds today. The Reformed Church in Zambia, one of our nation’s largest churches, has grown significantly from 20,000 to 800,000 members.

Its remarkable history began under a tree in 1899, dedicated to preaching the gospel and over the years, the church has established hospitals, schools, and other social support infrastructure across the country, supplementing government efforts in these fields.

This demonstrates that the church and government are not competitors but complementary entities, serving the same communities.

As we celebrate this milestone, we call upon the Church to help us combat drought and build resilience against future challenges. By participating in water harvesting, irrigation, and utilizing alternative energies such as solar, we can work together to address these issues and better prepare for the future.

We pay tribute to the church’s founders, such as the late Reverend C. M. Cronje, Reverend Hofmeyer, and the first Zambian ordained minister, Reverend Justo Mwale. Their legacy continues to be felt across the country, a testament to their dedication and service.

We urge all Zambians to emulate the humility and great works of these founders, who have left a lasting impact on our nation. Today, we witnessed a demonstration of love and wisdom by our youths who took part in the celebrations, further proving the church’s enduring influence. May we continue to build on this legacy, fostering a brighter future for our nation built on the platform of love, unity and mutual respect.

We congratulate the Reformed Church in Zambia for this monumental achievement.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.