CHURCH MEMBERS DEFILES, IMPREGNATES A 13 YEAR OLD GIRL

This morning, a mother brought a 13 year old daughter who was defiled at a church Camp meeting and is now 8 months pregnant.The mother told me that she discovered late because the daughter hid the situations.The disturbed and confused mother who is also 5 months pregnant was seeking for help because she doesn’t have resources to buy baby clothes for her daughter.

Just looking into the eyes of the little girl left me numb and has disturbed my spirit.I just saw emptiness and helplessness.I got my phone looked at my daughters picture and had a chill in my spine.

I always encourage mothers and guardians who have girl children to pay particular attention to detail and have a relationship with their daughters because every second a little girl is raped in Zambia.

By Hon Buumba Malambo