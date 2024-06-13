CHURCH MUST NOT BE TOO JUDGEMENTAL- BISHOP KAZHILA

In the vision of my heart, I saw Zambia flourishing and thriving. It turned green starting from the west and spread across the whole country. Then its economic prosperity and development became a reality with so many investments coming in, which created many jobs and boosted the national treasury.

I am confident that a turnaround is imminent and coming, and God’s intervention will bring this transformation.

Let’s not lose heart nor hope, for God’s hand is upon our nation.

Instead of despairing, let us fix our gaze on the Almighty, trusting in His power to breathe His life on our economy and stimulate business growth, and elevate the standard of living for all our people.

God is able, and He will do it.

The enemy, as wicked and evil as he is, seeks to thwart this progress by sowing seeds of discord through the promotion of tribalism, ethnicity, and regionalism so that we can turn against each other. God forbid.

We shouldn’t allow anyone, whatever their statuses, in their greed and selfishness, to manipulate and use us to destroy the only inheritance God gave us.

Our church leadership across board, must avoid being too judgemental and fueling tensions, but should rise above these divisions and provide godly leadership with the right counsel to all

Remember, the church being the body of Christ and the light of the world must always shine God’s light and preserve His truth in the entire country.

In our national unity, we will overcome all adversities and see Zambia flourish to the joy of everyone.

Bishop Joseph Kazhila

General Overseer

Life Gospel Fellowship Ministries Church International