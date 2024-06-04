CHURCH REAFFIRMS DISAPPROVAL TO LEGALIZE SAME-SEX MARRIAGES IN ZAMBIA

The church has warned that it will not condone stakeholders championing same-sex marriages in Zambia and that it would be immoral to legalize such in a Christian nation.

Reacting to the Zambian Civil Liberties Union, that have challenged the law that criminalizes same-sex acts as unconstitutional, Ndola District Pastor’s Fellowship Chairperson, Reverend Mulenga Chilekwa has warned that the church will not entertain calls to legalize homosexuality in Zambia.

Reverend Chilekwa tells Phoenix News that the church is aware of some stakeholders in positions of power who are championing for same-sex acts, but cautions that the church is prepared to protect the moral standing of the country as a Christian nation.

He has warned that the church of the Copperbelt will consider mobilizing communities to protest on the streets if these maneuvers to legalize same-sex marriages in Zambia continue.

And Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Executive Director, Bishop Andrew Mwenda, says the clergy’s stance over same sex marriages remains the same, and that the Zambian Civil Liberties Union should be ready to fight against the church in Zambia if it continues championing such.

Phoenix News