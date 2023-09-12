

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Church Rejects Gay French Ambassador

The Church has rejected the gay French Ambassador being sent to Zambia who is also facing drug and money laundering charges.

The Church has also warned the New Dawn Government to be careful especially that it is becoming increasingly clear that it is deemed to be one that is tolerant and promotes LGBTQ Rights.

The Evangelical Church of Zambia has raised concerns in a statement issued by the Executive Director, Bishop Andrew Mwenda.

Jean Maffart, the new nominee as French Ambassador to Zambia has been under criminal investigations by authorities in France for drug and money laundering charges peddled in France, Turkey and Tunisia.

The crimes were reported by by Tracfin, France Financial Intelligence.

On 5th February 2022, a judicial unvestigation was opened against Maffart and his partner.

The French media has characterised Maffart, who is currently serving as Director of the European and International Affairs in the Interior Ministry, as a disgraced civil servant.

He is also in a civil partnership with another man identified as Eric Moniot and the two are known to throw lavish gay parties.