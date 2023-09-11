Church should take keen interest and protest acceptance of new French Ambassador- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Church should take keen interest and protest acceptance of new French Ambassador
Despite our protestations, it appears President Hakainde Hichilema and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accepted the appointment of Jean Maffart as France’s Ambassador to Zambia.
Mr. Maffart is being pursued for drug and money laundering offences.
For the Clergy, moralists and Traditionalists, should take the issue of Maffart with keen interests as he is also in civil partnerships with another man and the two are known for wild gay parties.
Zambia should not accept Mr. Maffart until he has been cleared of the charges and with his civil partnership, it is imperative that France sends another delegate.
Mwamba at it again. He picks up one article from an obscure paper like we can all read French to create a narrative about a person.
Who is this man, what did he do, why should Zambia not accept him?
The French government wouldnt send a person that they, themselves have not vetted.
Similarly, our government through the Ministry of Foriegn Affairs has a vetting process.
So I honestly wonder what Mwamba’s interest in all this is.
This is the second article that he has written on this site about the man in two weeks. Its the first time I read a former member of our diplomatic corps “PUBLICLY” write on an issue that if he had concern he could have written to the Instititions that vet Diplomats that come to this country.
Mwamba has a way of wanting to suggest that he knows it all with little or no research on issues he raises. The little man crying wolf everyday for attention. The security wings know their work Mr. Mwamba. Get a life. Write a book if you have nothing better to do in life than being a daily alarmist.