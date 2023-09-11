Church should take keen interest and protest acceptance of new French Ambassador- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Church should take keen interest and protest acceptance of new French Ambassador

Despite our protestations, it appears President Hakainde Hichilema and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accepted the appointment of Jean Maffart as France’s Ambassador to Zambia.

Mr. Maffart is being pursued for drug and money laundering offences.

For the Clergy, moralists and Traditionalists, should take the issue of Maffart with keen interests as he is also in civil partnerships with another man and the two are known for wild gay parties.

Zambia should not accept Mr. Maffart until he has been cleared of the charges and with his civil partnership, it is imperative that France sends another delegate.