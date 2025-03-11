Church will continue to speak despite intimidation – Fr Chikoya



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says the Church will continue to offer checks and balances to the government despite being intimidated.





Fr Chikoya was commenting on remarks by Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa against Catholic Auxiliary Bishop for Chipata Diocese, Gabriel Msipu Phiri, whom he accused of attacking the government and warned that the government would hit back.





This was after Bishop Msipu, in his homily, challenged the UPND government to tell Zambians what it had done in the last four years.



Fr Chikoya said the Church stood in solidarity with Bishop Msipu.





“You know this Church that is being attacked today was a darling yesterday. It’s unfortunate that today, you hear that they are singling out people, attacking people, it doesn’t work,” he said. “So we stand in solidarity with Bishop Msipu and all other



