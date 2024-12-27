CHURCH WORKING TO FACILITATE DIALOGUE BETWEEN EDGAR LUNGU AND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





The Declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation steering committee says the church is working in the background to ensure that former President Edgar Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema dialogue for the good of the nation.



Speaking to journalists in Lusaka today, Committee Chairperson Bishop Billy Mfula says the church is aware of the several calls for it to take the leading role in bring the two leaders together but that the discussions in the background are not yet for public consumption.





Bishop Mfula is hopeful that the results from the ongoing discussions will be fruitful and will be visible to the public.





He has however stated that reconciliation must be a personal decision which he says cannot be imposed upon any individual.





Meanwhile, Bishop Mfula has announced Sunday, December 29th 2024 as the day to commemorate 33 years of Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation.



At the same event, Director National Guidance and Religious Affairs in the office of the vice President Dr. Sunday Mwape has appealed to civil servants and other government partners to take part in the event which will be commemorated across the country.



PN