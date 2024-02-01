CISSE TO STEP DOWN AS SENEGA

It has been confirmed that Aliou Cisse, the coach for Lions of Teranga of Senegal will leave the national team after 9 years as the head coach.

Aliou Cisse, 47, born in Ziguinchor has decided to step down from the head coach role of Senegal due to personal reasons.

Aliou Cisse was part of the Senegal team that played in the 2002 AFCON and reached the finals and also captained Senegal in the Japan/Korea World Cup in 2002. He is highly respected in Senegal for his unique leadership role as a player and in the head coach position.



Aliou Cisse took over in March 2015 from Alain Giresse and he has ensured a rise in the Senegal national team. He led Senegal to their first-ever AFCON trophy in the 2021 AFCON after defeating Egypt on penalties. Cisse has twice qualified Senegal for the World Cup (2018 and 2022).

He will go down as one of the best managers for the Senegal national team.