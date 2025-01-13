CITIZEN FIRST PETITIONS COURT OVER ECZ NOMINATION DECISION



CITIZENS First candidate in the forthcoming Pambashe parliamentary by-election, Ezekiel Kayumba, has petitioned the Lusaka High Court to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to set a new nomination date with a properly gazetted timetable.



In his petition, Mr Kayumba accused the ECZ of declaring his nomination papers invalid despite presenting a certified 2021 voter’s card.





He further alleged that the Commission failed to publish both the original and amended nomination timetables in the Government Gazette, as required by law.





“In the absence of a gazetted timetable, the respondent could not arbitrarily decide when your petitioner’s time to submit his nomination elapsed,” reads the petition.





Mr Kayumba also contended that ECZ’s decision was unfair, citing that the UPND candidate was allowed to correct a failure to provide the required 15 supporters even after their time slot had expired.





He is seeking a declaration that the ECZ’s decision to invalidate his nomination papers was illegal, unfair, and null and void.





Additionally, he has requested the court to order the setting of a new nomination date with a properly gazetted timetable.



Mwebantu